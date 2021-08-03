Man pulled from burning truck near Tougaloo College suffers no injuries

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man pulled from a burning truck has lived to tell his incredible story.

Dylan Anglin was rescued from a burning truck near Tougaloo College last week. Anglin who was driving to a plumbing job, suffered a seizure and crashed into a fence.

The work truck he was in caught ablaze.

A passenger, Bradley Bouchey, and a coach, James Lewis, from Tougaloo College helped pull him out, saving his life. The truck was completely destroyed by the fire.

Amazingly, Anglin was not injured in the accident.

Anglin said, “I could’ve hurt somebody else, I could hurt myself. Lucky to be here talking about it so now. The doctors got me on anti-seizure medicine, which is working.”

Anglin says he is undergoing tests now to see if he is epileptic. This was the first time he’s ever suffered a seizure and won’t be able to drive for another six months.

