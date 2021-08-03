Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Man pulled from burning truck near Tougaloo College suffers no injuries

By David Kenney
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man pulled from a burning truck has lived to tell his incredible story.

Dylan Anglin was rescued from a burning truck near Tougaloo College last week. Anglin who was driving to a plumbing job, suffered a seizure and crashed into a fence.

The work truck he was in caught ablaze.

A passenger, Bradley Bouchey, and a coach, James Lewis, from Tougaloo College helped pull him out, saving his life. The truck was completely destroyed by the fire.

Amazingly, Anglin was not injured in the accident.

Anglin said, “I could’ve hurt somebody else, I could hurt myself. Lucky to be here talking about it so now. The doctors got me on anti-seizure medicine, which is working.”

Anglin says he is undergoing tests now to see if he is epileptic. This was the first time he’s ever suffered a seizure and won’t be able to drive for another six months.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi police chief dies in crash 1 day after retiring
Man turns self in, claims innocence in Pyle Ave. homicide investigation
Former Hinds County DA representing man involved in deadly shooting on Pyle Avenue
J.T. Williamson discusses why he supported medical marijuana, but not Initiative 65.
Longtime radio host passes away after battle with cancer
Police chase ends in Jackson.
One suspect arrested, one still on the loose following police chase into Jackson

Latest News

Jackson Water and Sewer Business Administration.
Condo manager says she, neighbors overpaid water bills by more than $330K
MDOT: Vehicle crash on I-220 before I-55 South cleared
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Man pulled from burning truck near Tougaloo College suffers no injuries
Man pulled from burning truck near Tougaloo College suffers no injuries