Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Jackson sees 88th homicide after woman found with gunshot wound to the head

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson is counting its 88th homicide of 2021 after a woman was found dead Tuesday.

According to authorities, the victim’s body was discovered on Alabama Avenue.

Candice Proctor, 33, was found lying in the street with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head.

There are no witnesses or suspects at this time.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi police chief dies in crash 1 day after retiring
Man turns self in, claims innocence in Pyle Ave. homicide investigation
Former Hinds County DA representing man involved in deadly shooting on Pyle Avenue
J.T. Williamson discusses why he supported medical marijuana, but not Initiative 65.
Longtime radio host passes away after battle with cancer
Police chase ends in Jackson.
One suspect arrested, one still on the loose following police chase into Jackson

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
Okolo Rashid is Co-Founder, President and Director of the Islamic Thought Institute at the...
City of Jackson seeking up to $5.5 million in bonds for planetarium, arts center
Fargo Public Schools
State to ask governor to abolish the Holmes Co. school district
Man turns self in, claims innocence in Pyle Ave. homicide investigation