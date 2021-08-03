Jackson sees 88th homicide after woman found with gunshot wound to the head

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson is counting its 88th homicide of 2021 after a woman was found dead Tuesday.

According to authorities, the victim’s body was discovered on Alabama Avenue.

Candice Proctor, 33, was found lying in the street with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head.

There are no witnesses or suspects at this time.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.