Infant dies at Jones Co. motel; sheriff’s office investigating

A 10-month-old boy died at the Magnolia Motor Lodge on U.S. Highway 11 in Jones County.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 10-month-old boy died at a motel near Laurel overnight.

A news release from the sheriff’s office said first responders called to the Magnolia Motor Lodge on U.S. Highway 11 tried to save the child by performing CPR and using a defibrillator.

The child was rushed to South Central Regional Medical Center , where he was pronounced dead.

Sheriff Joe Berlin said the parents of the child and the responding deputies, firefighters and paramedics were upset by the loss.

“The death of this child is obviously heartbreaking for his family, and we are deeply saddened by his loss,” Berlin said in the news release. “It’s also tough on the emergency responders who worked this call and gave it their all to save this child’s life. Prayers for all involved are certainly warranted and appreciated.”

According to the sheriff’s office, the boy’s body is being sent to the State Crime Lab for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

