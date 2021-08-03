Inagural Mississippi Ag & Outdoor Expo to be held at Mississippi State Fairgrounds

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Ag and Outdoor Expo, hosted by The Foundation for Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries & Parks and presented by Southern AgCredit, will be held at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds from Friday, August 6, through Sunday, August 8, in the Trade Mart.

In conjunction with the Expo, a concert featuring Mississippi’s own Adam Doleac and Hannah Everyhart, Corey Smith, and headliner Tyler Farr, will be held on Saturday, August 7, at 6:00 p.m. in the Mississippi Coliseum.

“We’re excited to have the largest outdoor show to ever be held in Mississippi, at the State Fairgrounds in Jackson,” said Mississippi Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson.

“This event is the perfect place for families to come enjoy all things hunting, fishing, agriculture-related and outdoor recreation, as well as live entertainment with a Big Buck Contest, the Fetch-N-Fish High Flying Dogs and Ax Women Loggers of Maine. Saturday evening, the public can enjoy a great concert featuring several country music stars.”

Show hours for the Mississippi Ag & Outdoor Expo are from 12 noon to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 6; from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 7; and from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 8. Tickets are $12 per adult and $6 per child, ages 6-15. Children 5 and under are free. Tickets will be available for purchase by cash or card at the show entrance.

Concert tickets can be purchased online through Ticketmaster and at the Mississippi Coliseum Box Office.

For more information about the Mississippi Ag & Outdoor Expo, visit www.mississippioutdoorexpo.com and follow the Mississippi Ag and Outdoor Expo on Facebook.

