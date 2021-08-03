Baby Faces
Former Hinds County DA representing man involved in deadly shooting on Pyle Avenue

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former Hinds County District Attorney Robert Schuler Smith is representing the man involved in a deadly shooting on Pyle Avenue.

Attorney Smith says his client, Kevez Ellis, is the homeowner who was ‘defending’ his property when Julius Smith entered Ellis’ home.

JPD says Julius Smith, 29, was shot once just after midnight and died on the scene.

Keeves Ellis is expected to turn himself into police this evening, according to attorney Smith. Smith says his client doesn’t have anything to hide.

WLBT will continue to keep you up-to-date.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

