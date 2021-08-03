Baby Faces
First Alert Forecast: few showers Tuesday, trending drier mid-week

Lower Humidity Sneaks In Mid-Week in Cool Front's Wake
Lower Humidity Sneaks In Mid-Week in Cool Front's Wake
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TUESDAY: The front will continue to sluggishly slip southward through the day, keeping chances for rain elevated for areas south of I-20. Farther north, chances for rain will be limited with increasing sunshine and drier air filtering in. Expect highs in the upper 80s to near 90 amid a mix of clouds and sun. Skies will continue to clear with lows in the 60s to near 70. A rogue shower can’t be ruled out south of I-20.

WEDNESDAY: High pressure continues to nudge farther south in the wake of the front, bringing quiet weather across central Mississippi through mid-week. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs rebounding into the 80s to near 90 by the afternoon with tolerable humidity levels.

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will continue to nudge farther south, squashing opportunities for showers and storms mid-late week; along with it, slightly drier air will filter in to replace the high humidity we’ve seen as of late. Gradually, temperatures will trend warmer through late week and into next weekend – going back to ‘near-normal’ with highs in the lower to middle 90s. High pressure shift eastward, flowing in Gulf moisture to yield more widely scattered storm activity by next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

