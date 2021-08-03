First Alert Forecast: few showers Tuesday, trending drier mid-week

TUESDAY: The front will continue to sluggishly slip southward through the day, keeping chances for rain elevated for areas south of I-20. Farther north, chances for rain will be limited with increasing sunshine and drier air filtering in. Expect highs in the upper 80s to near 90 amid a mix of clouds and sun. Skies will continue to clear with lows in the 60s to near 70. A rogue shower can’t be ruled out south of I-20.

Morning clouds, patches of fog possible to start off your Tuesday amid a chance for a few showers; few hit and miss storms could bubble up this afternoon - generally south of I-20 with highs in the 80s to near 90°. #mswx @wlbt @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/xHMbm2aO5j — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) August 3, 2021

WEDNESDAY: High pressure continues to nudge farther south in the wake of the front, bringing quiet weather across central Mississippi through mid-week. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies with highs rebounding into the 80s to near 90 by the afternoon with tolerable humidity levels.

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will continue to nudge farther south, squashing opportunities for showers and storms mid-late week; along with it, slightly drier air will filter in to replace the high humidity we’ve seen as of late. Gradually, temperatures will trend warmer through late week and into next weekend – going back to ‘near-normal’ with highs in the lower to middle 90s. High pressure shift eastward, flowing in Gulf moisture to yield more widely scattered storm activity by next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

