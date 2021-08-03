Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

30-year-old found dead in cell at Raymond Detention Center

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating a death at the Raymond Detention Center.

Hinds County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Steven Taylor was found dead in his cell.

The cause of death has not been revealed until an autopsy can be done.

HCSO does not suspect foul play.

MBI has been called in to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi police chief dies in crash 1 day after retiring
Coroner identifies 29-year-old man killed on Pyle Avenue
Former Hinds County DA representing man involved in deadly shooting on Pyle Avenue
J.T. Williamson discusses why he supported medical marijuana, but not Initiative 65.
Longtime radio host passes away after battle with cancer
Police chase ends in Jackson.
One suspect arrested, one still on the loose following police chase into Jackson

Latest News

In conjunction with the Expo, a concert featuring Mississippi’s own Adam Doleac and Hannah...
Inagural Mississippi Ag & Outdoor Expo to be held at Mississippi State Fairgrounds
Fargo Public Schools
WATCH LIVE: State Board of Education holds special session to determine fate of Holmes Co. schools
WATCH: State Board of Education holds special session to determine fate of Holmes Co. scho
WATCH: State Board of Education holds special session about Holmes Co. school's fate
WATCH: State Board of Education holds special session about Holmes Co. school's fate