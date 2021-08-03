30-year-old found dead in cell at Raymond Detention Center

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating a death at the Raymond Detention Center.

Hinds County Sheriff’s Office says 30-year-old Steven Taylor was found dead in his cell.

The cause of death has not been revealed until an autopsy can be done.

HCSO does not suspect foul play.

MBI has been called in to investigate.

