Vicksburg Warren School District ‘strongly recommends’ all students and teachers wear masks

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The Vicksburg Warren School District Board of Trustees says they are continuing to match the recommendations of the Mississippi Department of Health in committing to the “safety and well-being of all its students and staff.”

Following the recommendations from MSDH and the CDC, the Vicksburg Warren School District now strongly recommends that all individuals 12 and older be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

They also ask that all individuals, including students, teachers, staff, visitors wear a mask while indoors.

The plan was adjusted based on a new recommendation from MSDH released at the end of July.

This as two Lamar County high schools move to virtual learning due to COVID-19 outbreaks on both campuses.

MSDH has also removed the quarantine two-day testing option for unvaccinated students and staff.

This means that unvaccinated students and staff now have 7, 10 and 14 day quarantine options if they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

The district’s full “Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Service Plan” for the 2021-22 school year plan has been updated online and can be viewed at www.vwsd.org/reopen2021

