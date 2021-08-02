Two districts return to new school year Monday
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NATCHEZ-ADAMS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Lots of students in Central Mississippi headed back to class Monday.
The 2021-2022 academic school year is underway for students in the Natchez-Adams County School District and Yazoo County School District.
Both districts return to in-person learning with virtual options available in the Natchez-Adams County District for students with documented underlying medical conditions.
Both districts will also implement daily temperature checks and contact tracing, and spaced-out desks.
Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.