Two districts return to new school year Monday

(Unsplash)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
NATCHEZ-ADAMS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Lots of students in Central Mississippi headed back to class Monday.

The 2021-2022 academic school year is underway for students in the Natchez-Adams County School District and Yazoo County School District.

Both districts return to in-person learning with virtual options available in the Natchez-Adams County District for students with documented underlying medical conditions.

Both districts will also implement daily temperature checks and contact tracing, and spaced-out desks.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

