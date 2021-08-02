Baby Faces
‘This is a legitimate, heart-breaking crisis,’: DNC leader urges Gov. Reeves to launch statewide COVID-19 vaccination campaign

By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s Democratic National Committeewoman Jacqueline Amos is calling upon Gov. Tate Reeves and all of the state’s political and medical leaders to significantly ramp up their efforts to educate the public about the urgent need to receive their free and safe COVID-19 vaccinations through a large-scale call to action campaign.

Amos is specifically recommending a statewide tour of areas suffering from the highest levels of COVID-related hospitalizations.

“Last week Gov. Reeves said that the State of Mississippi will decline taking further precautions such as requiring masks on children in Mississippi public schools and refusing to take seriously the CDC’s revised safety guidelines for mask wearing in high-transmission states like ours,” said Amos.

“Instead of taking a do-nothing approach to encouraging Mississippians to get vaccinated, we need a more aggressive and proactive form of leadership from our governor and state leaders.”

Citing Mississippi’s high COVID-19 infection rates among unvaccinated citizens and second-lowest overall vaccination rate in the nation, Amos is asking Governor Reeves to use his platform as governor to do more, high visibility work to encourage vaccination against COVID-19.

“As of this past weekend just 32% of eligible Mississippians are vaccinated against COVID-19 and our state’s ICU units are overflowing with infected patients, most all of whom are unvaccinated,” said Amos.

“This is a legitimate, heart-breaking crisis.”

Amos added that “Governor Reeves, state health leaders, and other state political leaders should embark on an 82-county tour along with a mobile vaccination unit to more directly raise public attention, focusing mainly on the parts of the state with the highest rates of hospitalization and lowest overall rates of vaccination.”

“This would be a positive, proactive use of the governor’s voice and platform to actually help our fellow Mississippians, save lives, and allow us to return to normal.”

