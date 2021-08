TOKYO (WLOX) - South Mississippi’s own Cory McGee has advanced to the women’s 1,500m semifinals at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

The Pass Christian native finished with a time of 4:05.15. She will join Elle Purrier St. Pierre, and Heather MacLean in the competition.

South Mississippi Strong: Cory McGee (Submitted)

The semifinals will be on Wednesday, August 4, 2021.

