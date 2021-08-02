Oak Grove, Purvis students to spend 2 weeks at home
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) – The coronavirus has reminded many in Lamar County that it still remained a threat.
Oak Grove and Purvis high schools will be virtual for the next two weeks because of the COVID-19 outbreaks on both campuses.
Students are expected to return to in-person classes on Aug. 16.
All extracurricular activities at those campuses will be cancelled until then as well.
