Oak Grove, Purvis students to spend 2 weeks at home

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) – The coronavirus has reminded many in Lamar County that it still remained a threat.

Oak Grove and Purvis high schools will be virtual for the next two weeks because of the COVID-19 outbreaks on both campuses.

Students are expected to return to in-person classes on Aug. 16.

All extracurricular activities at those campuses will be cancelled until then as well.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.