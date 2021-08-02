Baby Faces
Movie filmed in Vicksburg will feature local sites and faces

Vicksburg, Mississippi
Vicksburg, Mississippi(WLBT)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — A movie called “My Stolen Life” is filming in Vicksburg, Mississippi — a city with a wide view of the Mississippi River.

The Vicksburg Post reported the movie is for the Lifetime network. It is about twin sisters who have endured a traumatic situation. One becomes a famous writer and the other is driven mad.

“My Stolen Life” features several Vicksburg landmarks and some local faces.

Vicksburg Police Chief Penny Jones plays herself in one scene.

Filming locations include the B.B. Club, Vicksburg’s riverfront murals and downtown area and the antebellum home Anchuca.

