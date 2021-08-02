Baby Faces
Mississippi police chief dies in crash 1 day after retiring

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Monday morning killed the newly-retired Bruce police chief Tony Sockwell.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the crash happened shortly before 8:38 a.m. on Highway 331 in Calhoun County.

MHP Staff Sgt. Derrick Beckom said Sockwell, 59, was traveling north when his pickup truck crossed the center line, ran off the highway and struck a tree.

He died at the scene of the crash. The MHP is now investigating.

Bruce Mayor Rudy Pope said Sockwell had retired from the Bruce Police Department the day before the crash.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

