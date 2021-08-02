Lumumba taps longtime Entergy customer service manager to be next Jackson CAO

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson businessman and community leader has been tapped to be Jackson’s next chief administrative officer.

Monday, Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba announced that he had named Louis Wright as the next CAO.

Wright, who has spent 47 years at Entergy Mississippi, replaces interim CAO Marlin King, who will take on another role in city government.

Wright will take over on August 16. He will serve in an interim capacity until he is approved by the Jackson City Council.

The mayor said he doesn’t expect Wright’s confirmation to be a problem, saying he’s already spoken to several council members about it.

“Mr. Wright is an individual who has garnered respect across the board,” he said. “We look forward to bringing his vast business acumen and ability to build relationships, drive progress and provide leadership to our team.”

For his part, Wright said he is humbled and excited to take on his new role.

“I was born in Jackson (and) educated here in the city. I raised my family here. I worked my entire career here,” he said. “As you can see, I am committed to Jackson and doing everything I can to continue to work with the mayor, the city council, the department heads and most importantly, the citizens of Jackson.”

Wright, a Jackson State University graduate, is currently customer service manager at Entergy Mississippi. In addition to his professional roles, Wright’s resume boasts significant community involvement. He has served on the board of directors for Keep Jackson Beautiful and the United Way. He also has served as a member of and president of the Jackson Public Schools board of trustees, Lumumba said.

Currently, he is a trustee for the Jackson Housing Authority and the Hinds County Economic Development Authority.

“His experience and his work precedes him,” Lumumba said. “You know just how effective he is. You know where his heart is. You know his love for the city of Jackson and the citizens of Jackson is sincere... That speaks volumes for me.”

The mayor recalled the two’s recent lunch at Piccadilly.

“You’re probably the only individual where you sit down in a public place and more people stop you than stops me,” he said, looking at Wright. “And that says a lot.”

The CAO is responsible for managing the city, which has around 1,700 employees and a budget of more than $350 million.

In recent years, the CAO has taken a more prominent role in city government. Previous CAO Robert Blaine, for instance, led the failed negotiations to bring on a management firm for the Jackson Zoological Park and also played a major role in helping implement the mayor’s “dignity economy” initiatives.

