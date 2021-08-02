LIVE: Dept. of Education discusses issues at Holmes County schools

HOLMES CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Education is discussing the future of Holmes County Consolidated School District.

Last week, the department announced the district is in violation of 26 out of 32 standards that could jeopardize its accreditation for failing to report complete and accurate data to MDE.

Among the findings, the audit showed HCCSD failed to provide effective leadership over managing district personnel and fiscal management.

The district employed 124 full-time equivalency teachers during the 2020-2021 school year who did not hold a valid Mississippi teachers license, the audit shows, and HCCSD failed to provide evidence for counseling services for students in the alternative school program.

Click here to watch live.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.