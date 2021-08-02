Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Kendricks in isolation: Pole vaulter eliminated after positive COVID-19 test

By Cassie Carlson
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the major headlines from Tokyo, Rio Bronze medalist and Oxford Native, Sam Kendricks was eliminated from the Olympics after registering a positive Covid-19 test once he arrived at the Olympic village.

Kendricks was a heavy favorite to win the men’s pole vault competition. He holds the American Record.

He’s been in isolation in a hotel for the past five days.

This evening he spoke with Action News 5 from his holding room in Tokyo.

“To test someone’s physical, mental and emotional health, stick them in a room for 10 days and don’t let them see the sun. I’ve had over my career the chance to speak with so many great Olympians. And all Olympians who’ve been to more than one games will tell you there’s hardships in the Olympics. That’s no excuse in this situation in the lack of creativity by a 1/2 a trillion dollar operation. We’re supposed to be talking about the Olympics and I’m talking about holding conditions for I’m not a patient here, that’s not how it works, I’m not a doctor, but negotiating for fresh air time. So there’s a relay running on the 4th floor. Just happened so you get 15 min of fresh air on a hot afternoon. I can’t tell you how nice it is to suck down some fresh air after being stuck in a room for 4-5 days,” Kendricks said.

After day 6 if Kendricks records negative PCR tests 2-days in a row, he can be released.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver attempted to flee the officer by turning into a nearby mall. The officer...
6-year-old girl, pregnant woman among 3 identified in fatal crash in Flowood
Police chase ends in Jackson.
One suspect arrested, one still on the loose following police chase into Jackson
J.T. Williamson discusses why he supported medical marijuana, but not Initiative 65.
Longtime radio host passes away after battle with cancer
Deadly shooting on Pyle Avenue kills 29-year-old man
D Noblin owner discusses challenges faced during pandemic.
Furniture stores face challenges during pandemic

Latest News

Many South Mississippi schools are requiring students and employees to wear masks as COVID-19...
LIST: South Mississippi school districts announce mask mandate for students, employees
Vicksburg Warren School District ‘strongly recommends’ all students and teachers wear masks
Vicksburg, Mississippi
Movie filmed in Vicksburg will feature local sites and faces
MHC asks for patience as a moratorium on evictions end.
Miss. Home Corporation asks for patience
William Thomas Chisholm
Mississippi man gets life for killing optometrist in Walmart