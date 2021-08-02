Kendricks in isolation: Pole vaulter eliminated after positive COVID-19 test

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One of the major headlines from Tokyo, Rio Bronze medalist and Oxford Native, Sam Kendricks was eliminated from the Olympics after registering a positive Covid-19 test once he arrived at the Olympic village.

Kendricks was a heavy favorite to win the men’s pole vault competition. He holds the American Record.

He’s been in isolation in a hotel for the past five days.

This evening he spoke with Action News 5 from his holding room in Tokyo.

“To test someone’s physical, mental and emotional health, stick them in a room for 10 days and don’t let them see the sun. I’ve had over my career the chance to speak with so many great Olympians. And all Olympians who’ve been to more than one games will tell you there’s hardships in the Olympics. That’s no excuse in this situation in the lack of creativity by a 1/2 a trillion dollar operation. We’re supposed to be talking about the Olympics and I’m talking about holding conditions for I’m not a patient here, that’s not how it works, I’m not a doctor, but negotiating for fresh air time. So there’s a relay running on the 4th floor. Just happened so you get 15 min of fresh air on a hot afternoon. I can’t tell you how nice it is to suck down some fresh air after being stuck in a room for 4-5 days,” Kendricks said.

After day 6 if Kendricks records negative PCR tests 2-days in a row, he can be released.

