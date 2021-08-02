Baby Faces
First Alert Forecast: periodic downpours Monday; drier air inbound mid-week

Heat Wave Ends; Rain Chances Remain Elevated Briefly
Heat Wave Ends; Rain Chances Remain Elevated Briefly
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MONDAY: After a week-long heat wave, relief has finally made its way toward central and southwest Mississippi. A front will help to bring a decent scattering of showers and storms through the day. Elevated chances for rain and more clouds will keep temperatures in the middle and upper 80s. A few of the storms could be heavy in nature – even strong in nature as the front slips south. We’ll keep a chance for rain overnight with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

TUESDAY: The front will continue to sluggishly slip southward through the day, keeping chances for rain elevated for areas south of I-20. Farther north, chances for rain will be limited with increasing sunshine and drier air filtering in. Expect highs in the middle to upper 80s amid a mix of clouds and sun.

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will continue to nudge farther south, squashing opportunities for showers and storms mid-late week; along with it, slightly drier air will filter in to replace the high humidity we’ve seen as of late. Gradually, temperatures will trend warmer through late week and into next weekend – going back to ‘near-normal’ with highs in the lower to middle 90s. High pressure shift eastward, flowing in Gulf moisture to yield more scattered storm activity by next week.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

