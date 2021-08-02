Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

D’Iberville Walmart Supercenter closing for deep cleaning

According to a sign on Walmart’s door, the pharmacy will remain open with alternative pickup...
According to a sign on Walmart’s door, the pharmacy will remain open with alternative pickup options while the store is closed. People can call the pharmacy at 228-396-4778 for assistance.(WLOX)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - The Walmart Supercenter location on Sangani Boulevard in D’Iberville is closing for two days so the entire store can be deep cleaned and restocked. The store will close Monday, Aug. 2, at 2 p.m. and remain closed all day Tuesday. It will reopen to customers Wednesday, Aug. 4, at 6 a.m.

According to a sign on Walmart’s door, the pharmacy will remain open with alternative pickup options while the store is closed. People can call the pharmacy at 228-396-4778 for assistance.

Brian Little, a member of the Walmart Corporate Affairs team, said the D’Iberville location is closing as part of a company-initiated program to help healthcare workers in areas with high transmission numbers. The closing will allow extra time for a third-party specialist to sanitize the store. I will also allow more time for employees to restock shelves and prepare for reopening.

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and the thousands of customers we serve daily, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and health experts,” said Little.

Little also said Walmart is following CDC guidance, which will include requiring fully vaccinated employees to wear masks in public, indoor settings.

“When the store reopens Wednesday, we will continue conducting associate health assessments, and all unvaccinated associates must still wear face coverings,” said Little.

D’Iberville shoppers still have an alternative Walmart option. The Walmart Neighborhood Market on D’Iberville Road is operating as normal.

“Our other stores throughout the area will remain open at this time so that our customers can continue to shop for their essential needs,” said Little. “We’re monitoring our stores and making evaluations on a case-by-case basis while continuing our cleaning and safety measures based on advice from health experts.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver attempted to flee the officer by turning into a nearby mall. The officer...
6-year-old girl, pregnant woman among 3 identified in fatal crash in Flowood
Police chase ends in Jackson.
One suspect arrested, one still on the loose following police chase into Jackson
J.T. Williamson discusses why he supported medical marijuana, but not Initiative 65.
Longtime radio host passes away after battle with cancer
Deadly shooting on Pyle Avenue kills 29-year-old man
D Noblin owner discusses challenges faced during pandemic.
Furniture stores face challenges during pandemic

Latest News

USDA announces $16.6M in grants for veteran farmers, ranchers
More than 360,000 families in Mississippi will get a child tax credit in July
Generic Image
Miss. BBB gets 8 calls in one day about a Publisher’s Clearing House scam
Jackson hosts National Square Dance Convention’s 70th anniversary
Jackson hosts National Square Dance Convention’s 70th anniversary
Amazon to build solar farm in Scott County, one of 14 new projects worldwide
Amazon to build solar farm in Scott County