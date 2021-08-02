Deadly shooting on Pyle Avenue kills 29-year-old man

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An overnight shooting in the Capital City has taken the life of another young man.

Jackson Police say it happened on Pyle avenue.

JPS says a 29-year-old man was shot once just after midnight and died on the scene.

Right now there’s no word on a suspect or a motive.

We’ve reached out to the police for more details and we’ll continue to update you as we get them.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.