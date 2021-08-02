Deadly shooting on Pyle Avenue kills 29-year-old man
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An overnight shooting in the Capital City has taken the life of another young man.
Jackson Police say it happened on Pyle avenue.
JPS says a 29-year-old man was shot once just after midnight and died on the scene.
Right now there’s no word on a suspect or a motive.
We’ve reached out to the police for more details and we’ll continue to update you as we get them.
