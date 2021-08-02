Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Deadly shooting on Pyle Avenue kills 29-year-old man

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An overnight shooting in the Capital City has taken the life of another young man.

Jackson Police say it happened on Pyle avenue.

JPS says a 29-year-old man was shot once just after midnight and died on the scene.

Right now there’s no word on a suspect or a motive.

We’ve reached out to the police for more details and we’ll continue to update you as we get them.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver attempted to flee the officer by turning into a nearby mall. The officer...
6-year-old girl, pregnant woman among 3 identified in fatal crash in Flowood
A suspect was arrested following a police chase that ended in the Capital City.
One suspect arrested, one still on the loose following police chase into Jackson
J.T. Williamson discusses why he supported medical marijuana, but not Initiative 65.
Longtime radio host passes away after battle with cancer
Man dies at hospital with multiple gunshot wounds
Tax free weekend brings savings for shoppers and increased traffic for stores
Tax free weekend brings savings for shoppers and increased traffic for stores

Latest News

WLBT at 6a
Heat Wave Ends; Rain Chances Remain Elevated Briefly
First Alert Forecast: periodic downpours Monday; drier air inbound mid-week
SOURCE: WLBT
1-on-1 with MSU football coach Mike Leach
D Noblin officials discuss challenges they have faced during COVID-19 pandemic.
Furniture stores face challenges during pandemic