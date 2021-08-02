City of Jackson warns of lead and copper water treatment violations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - How safe is Jackson’s drinking water? A report from the city states lead and copper issues, violations of drinking water standards, and a drinking water requirement. Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said he wants to assure residents that the water is safe to consume.

“I will give you the same words as the EPA director that was here and drinking the water; it is safe to drink,” said the mayor.

But a July 31 letter from the city stated there are lead and copper rule treatment technique violations. Water quality parameters are not meeting minimum values. There is also a failure to install corrosion control treatment which prevents lead and copper in pipes and plumbing components from dissolving into the drinking water.

“As the EPA spoke to in that meeting that there have been no lead pipes identified on the city’s end that there is a corrosion study that is being implemented,” added Lumumba.

The mayor said a recent visit by the EPA was at the city’s request. Saturday, the city submitted the first steps ordered in the consent decree. Lumumba said Public Works recognized a problem he did not identify and self-reported to the federal agency.

The notice states it is not an emergency. But it recommends before using tap water for drinking or cooking that you run your cold water tap for at least one minute. Never use the hot water tap for drinking or cooking. You are urged to use ready-to-feed baby formula or prepare using only filtered water or bottled water.

Corrosion control installation was completed at the O. B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. It is incomplete at the J. H. Fewell Water Treatment Plant.

