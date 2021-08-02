Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Audit finds 5% of Medicaid recipients in Miss. should be ineligible

Shad White
Shad White
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An audit of federal money by Mississippi State Auditor Shad White revealed some people receiving Medicaid who were ineligible.

The audit sampled 180 Medicaid beneficiaries in the state and revealed that about five percent were ineligible because of their high income on their tax return.

Medicaid makes up 49 percent of federal funds spent by the state.

“I want to thank the team of auditors who worked this year on the Single Audit,” added White. “With every finding, they are putting their licenses on the line. They do so to make our state better and out of fidelity to the taxpayers.”

The study was done because the Division of Medicaid does not have legal authority to compare state income tax returns with the income claimed by Medicaid applicants.

White said the state is potentially handing out millions of dollars in Medicaid money to ineligible people.

Click here to read the full report.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver attempted to flee the officer by turning into a nearby mall. The officer...
6-year-old girl, pregnant woman among 3 identified in fatal crash in Flowood
Police chase ends in Jackson.
One suspect arrested, one still on the loose following police chase into Jackson
J.T. Williamson discusses why he supported medical marijuana, but not Initiative 65.
Longtime radio host passes away after battle with cancer
Deadly shooting on Pyle Avenue kills 29-year-old man
D Noblin owner discusses challenges faced during pandemic.
Furniture stores face challenges during pandemic

Latest News

MHC asks for patience as a moratorium on evictions end.
Miss. Home Corporation asks for patience
State Health Department closes clinics, reduces hours
State Health Department closes clinics, reduces hours
Bobby Montson captured, charged with murder
Bobby Montson captured, charged with murder
Heating up your car before heading to work could cost you a pretty penny!
Heating up your car before heading to work could cost you a pretty penny!
Mayor Lumumba will host his weekly media availability to provide regular updates related to...
Mayor Lumumba to host weekly media briefing