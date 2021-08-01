Tax free weekend brings savings for shoppers and increased traffic for stores

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi’s tax-free weekend runs till midnight Saturday, and many local businesses brought out big sales.

Shoppers didn’t have to pay a sales tax on clothes, shoes, or school supplies this weekend as long as the sales price of an item is under $100.00.

“Everywhere has had pretty good sales so far on stuff and then the tax-free on top of it,” shopper Madison Powell said. “It has just been great.”

A mother of three, Powell said she took the weekend as an opportunity to make sure her kids have enough new things to wear for the upcoming school year.

“They’re not on any uniforms. They’re all wearing regular clothes,” she said. “So I’m just getting clothes for them.”

Powell said the savings help make up for some extra expenses brought on by the pandemic.

“Me and my husband didn’t get to go home though through the pandemic,” Powell said. “We actually had to work through it. But having somebody to pay extra to watch our kids when they should have been at school took a budget cut. Extra savings is always great.”

Academy Sports and Outdoors Store Director Lee Danley said last year’s tax-free weekend was largely overshadowed by COVID-19.

“There really wasn’t much of a back-to-school season for us last year because of the beginning of the pandemic,” Danley said.

But he and Erinique Fuller with Carter’s Babies and Kids both said, this year, it’s back to being one of their busiest weekends.

“People are more comfortable to come out their homes,” Fuller said. “Now things are kind of going a little bit back to normal, so this traffic has increased a lot.”

