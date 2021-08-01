Suspect arrested following police chase that ends in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A suspect was arrested following a police chase that ended in the Capital City.

The suspect led Pearl and Richland Police into Jackson before crashing his dark Nissan Altima into bushes on Mosley Avenue.

After crashing the vehicle, he ran away on foot, but was quickly apprehended, according to scanner traffic reports.

The suspect led officers on a chase along several Jackson streets, including Bailey, Lampton and Collier avenues, west Northside Drive, Eminence Row and others.

Witnesses on the scene said the suspect was tased. He was said to be hollering as police put him in a vehicle, witnesses said.

He was taken away from the scene by Richland Police, according to witnesses.

Several members of the suspect’s family arrived on the scene and attempted to speak to police, but JPD told them to contact Pearl, according to the mother.

Pearl and Richland police have since left the scene, but the Jackson Police Department, Jackson Fire Department, and American Medical Response were still there as of 5:45 pm.

It’s unclear what the suspect was arrested for as well as whether or not he were injured.

We have reached out to the Pearl and Richland police departments and are waiting to hear back.

The suspect’s name was not available.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.