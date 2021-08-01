ALERT DAY: heat stress & rain/storms expected to carry into this evening

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Changes in our weather pattern are currently happening today. A cold front is slowly dropping in from the north and this front will eventually end the dangerous heat wave that has stuck around with us for days now. Scattered showers and storms are flaring up on the radar as the front moves in. There is still a low-end chance to see an isolated strong to severe storm for the threat for damaging wind gusts. Other than the rain, it’s very hot and steamy out. Areas that do see the downpours will get relief from the heat. Chances for rain should overall taper off after sunset, but a few showers could linger overnight.

[3:09 PM]



Scattered showers and storms continue to track across central MS this afternoon. Many of these are producing heavy downpours and lightning at times. ⛈️



An isolated strong to severe storm still remains possible! #mswx pic.twitter.com/qyS7i7WcPO — Peyton Garrison WLBT (@peytongwx) August 1, 2021

The concern for heat stress will finally come to an end tomorrow as the front continues to sink south across the area. It won’t be very toasty out tomorrow, but it will likely be mild with highs in the middle 80′s. Chances for showers and storms will continue into tomorrow, so keep your umbrella nearby! Areas along and south of I-20 will likely have the best chance to see the rain on Monday.

Drier conditions are expected through the rest of the work week with highs near and slightly below average in the upper 80′s and lower 90′s. Drier air will gradually filter in behind the front through the week giving us relief from the mugginess as humidity levels decrease. More seasonal temperatures are forecast to return into next weekend as moisture surges back into the region.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.