ALERT DAY: heat stress expected today, turning cooler into the work week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’re kicking off the first day of August with more hot and humid conditions. Today is an Alert Day with more dangerous heat in the forecast into this afternoon and evening. A Heat Advisory will be in effect across central MS where feels like temperatures could crest around 105 to 110 degrees. Stay cool everyone! Good news is today will be our final day with the dangerous heat that has stuck around with us for days now. We will begin to see changes in our weather pattern today as a front nears the region. Scattered showers and storms will be possible this afternoon and evening. A few storms could be on the strong side and could be capable of producing damaging wind gusts. There will also be a chance for showers and storms into the overnight hours.

Much welcome relief from the dangerous heat will arrive by Monday as the front sinks south. Highs tomorrow will likely rise to the middle 80′s. Waves of rain and storms are also expected throughout the day as the frontal boundary tracks across the area.

Near average and slightly below normal highs are expected through the rest of the work week. Not only will we get relief from the intense heat this week, but we will see humidity levels go down as well. Drier air is forecast to gradually filter in behind the front over the next few days before moisture return into next weekend.

