Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

ALERT DAY: heat stress expected today, turning cooler into the work week

Alert Day for heat stress
Alert Day for heat stress(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 5:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We’re kicking off the first day of August with more hot and humid conditions. Today is an Alert Day with more dangerous heat in the forecast into this afternoon and evening. A Heat Advisory will be in effect across central MS where feels like temperatures could crest around 105 to 110 degrees. Stay cool everyone! Good news is today will be our final day with the dangerous heat that has stuck around with us for days now. We will begin to see changes in our weather pattern today as a front nears the region. Scattered showers and storms will be possible this afternoon and evening. A few storms could be on the strong side and could be capable of producing damaging wind gusts. There will also be a chance for showers and storms into the overnight hours.

Much welcome relief from the dangerous heat will arrive by Monday as the front sinks south. Highs tomorrow will likely rise to the middle 80′s. Waves of rain and storms are also expected throughout the day as the frontal boundary tracks across the area.

Near average and slightly below normal highs are expected through the rest of the work week. Not only will we get relief from the intense heat this week, but we will see humidity levels go down as well. Drier air is forecast to gradually filter in behind the front over the next few days before moisture return into next weekend.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver attempted to flee the officer by turning into a nearby mall. The officer...
6-year-old girl, pregnant woman among 3 identified in fatal crash in Flowood
Man dies at hospital with multiple gunshot wounds
Undersheriff Allen White speaks at JPD and Hinds County Sheriff's Department rally last fall.
Hinds Co. undersheriff admitted to hospital with double pneumonia
Honoring and celebrating a civil rights giant who spent decades fighting for racial equality
Dozens honor and celebrate a civil rights giant who spent decades fighting for racial equality
Coroner: Homicide investigation underway after body found on Pascagoula St. in Jackson

Latest News

Alert Day on Sunday for intense heat
ALERT DAY: steamy conditions to continue into Sunday before cooling down into the work week
Alert Day for intense heat into on Sunday.
Peyton's Saturday Evening Forecast
Alert Day for dangerous heat and humidity
ALERT DAY: Intense heat & humidity expected to carry through the weekend
Intense heat is likely today.
Peyton's Saturday Morning Forecast