Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

15-year-old who shot four people turned in by mother, NOPD Chief says

NOPD cruiser
NOPD cruiser
By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Aug. 1, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A 15-year-old who is said to be responsible for a quadruple shooting over the weekend was turned into authorities by his mother, NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson said at a news conference Monday.

Chief Ferguson commended the parent for doing the right thing. He said it takes a village when it comes to juvenile crime in New Orleans.

Three people were shot and another was killed early Sunday morning around 4:40 a.m. in the 1600 block of Iberville Street.

5 shot on Bourbon Street, police say

VIDEO: Bourbon Street revelers flee after five shot early Sunday morning

The quadruple shooting on Iberville was the second shooting Sunday involving multiple victims.

Five people were shot on Bourbon Street around 2:30 a.m.

In total, 14 people were shot in the city of New Orleans within a roughly 12 hour time-frame.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The driver attempted to flee the officer by turning into a nearby mall. The officer...
6-year-old girl, pregnant woman among 3 identified in fatal crash in Flowood
Police chase ends in Jackson.
One suspect arrested, one still on the loose following police chase into Jackson
J.T. Williamson discusses why he supported medical marijuana, but not Initiative 65.
Longtime radio host passes away after battle with cancer
Deadly shooting on Pyle Avenue kills 29-year-old man
D Noblin owner discusses challenges faced during pandemic.
Furniture stores face challenges during pandemic

Latest News

Deadly shooting on Pyle Avenue kills 29-year-old man
Man dies at hospital with multiple gunshot wounds
A 3-year-old boy was shot and killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in Minden the night of...
3-year-old boy killed in drive-by shooting in Minden; police say 25+ shots fired into home
Arkansas State Police
Miss. man arrested, accused of shooting at Arkansas State troopers