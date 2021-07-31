Wildlife Extravaganza back, new home

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - If you like the great outdoors, there’s an event you won’t want to miss this weekend.

The Wildlife Extravaganza is being held, but this year in a new venue.

Outdoor enthusiasts heard the call and came out in big numbers Friday.

The Wildlife Extravaganza, which had been held for 33 years at the Trademart on the fairgrounds, has now been moved to the Refuge conference center in Flowood.

“So a lot of decisions went into why we decided to move. Of course, the main decision was because they did not renew our lease on the trademark downtown, and another group took over, and they’re hosting their own wildlife show,” said Ashlee Ellis Smith, C.E.O. of the Mississippi Wildlife Federation.

The Mississippi Wildlife Federation, which hosts the event promising the same experience.

Hundreds of vendors will be selling any and everything for the outdoors.

The Extravaganza runs through this weekend. Hours Saturday 9-7 and Sunday 11-5.

