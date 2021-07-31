Some businesses requiring proof of vaccination to be seated indoors

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In response to the rise in COVID-19 cases, some businesses are adding their own safety measures to help keep guests and staff safe.

In Washington, D.C.’s popular Adams Morgan district, customers at two businesses were asked to show proof of vaccination before they were allowed to enter the bars.

The restaurants, A League of Her Own and Pitchers, imposed the new rules after a new mask mandate began in the nation’s capital.

Now, everyone is required to wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Ally Spaulding, general manager of a League of Her Own, said the extra precautions were important to ensuring safety.

“All of our staff are fully vaccinated,” Spaulding said. “It was really important for us to go ahead and really making sure that we are taking care of everyone in our community.”

In Richmond, two local businesses are making similar moves, requiring proof of vaccination status before allowing guests to dine inside.

Godfrey’s on East Grace Street and Long Oven RVA in Scott’s Addition are some of the businesses imposing the new rules.

The restrictions at Long Oven begin Sunday.

