Shoppers take advantage of Sales Tax Holiday for back to school savings

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - School starts in just days, and this weekend parents are getting a break on the cost of back-to-school necessities. Stores are welcoming an uptick in shoppers for the Tax-Free Weekend.

Lashonda Kidd and daughter Shamiah are taking advantage of the Sales Tax Holiday at Northpark Mall to get ready for the eighth grader’s return to Madison Middle School.

Shamiah has a list.

“Graphic t-shirts, shoes, jeans, and everything,” said the excited young shopper.

“A lot of the stores have some extra sales that are going on at this particular time,” said Lashonda Kidd. “We are big shoppers anyway, so we love to shop. So it’s best to take advantage of all the sales that we can get with all the bargains”.

Friday through midnight Saturday shoppers won’t pay the seven percent sales tax on clothing, footwear, or school supplies if the sales price of a single item is less than $100.00. Accessories like jewelry, handbags, umbrellas, wallets, and similar items do not qualify for the Sales Tax Holiday.

Tammy Walker and her granddaughter, 14-year-old Mary Lynn Biffle, are shopping for school clothes.

“I think it’s great for all the parents and grandparents,” said Walker. “The money’s been short this year due to the COVID, and anything’s gonna help, all of it’s gonna help everybody out.”

Northpark General Manager Shawn Cochran said the Sales Tax Holiday weekend is top five in mall traffic for the year.

“The sales tax weekend does push more people to the center,” said Cochran. “We see anywhere from a 30 to 40 percent increase in traffic. If you really take the Friday and the Saturday and combine them together, it gets close to our traffic we see on Black Friday”.

Go to our website wlbt.com for a list of eligible sales tax holiday items.

