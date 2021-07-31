Good Question: Why hasn’t the FDA fully approved the COVID-19 vaccine yet?

This story has 171 words, with an estimated reading time of 51 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - “You have the voice to find the answer - why hasn’t the CDC and the FDA given the COVID-19 vaccine anything more than emergency approval?” viewer Jay asked.

Good question, Jay.

Right now, the FDA says full approval would help ease some vaccine hesitancy. It’s a lengthy process though.

The drug company has to do an extensive study and then submit all of that data.

Pfizer announced it put in an application in early May. Moderna put an application in June but it may take at least six months to get an answer.

The FDA says rushing anything would compromise its integrity. In a letter to the New York Times, the top FDA regulator, Peter Marks, explained some of the concerns of rushing.

“Any vaccine approval without completion of the high-quality review and evaluation that Americans expect the agency to perform would undermine the F.D.A.’s statutory responsibilities, affect public trust in the agency and do little to help combat vaccine hesitancy,” Marks wrote.

