ALERT DAY: steamy conditions to continue into Sunday before cooling down into the work week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Steamy conditions will be around over the next few hours before temperatures finally cool off a bit after sunset. There is a slight chance for a stray downpour, but most spots will remain dry through the evening hours. It will be a slow cool down overnight as temperatures drop to the mid and upper 70′s under mainly clear skies.

Tomorrow will be our final ALERT DAY for the dangerous heat and humidity that has stuck around with us for days now. Expect highs to warm to the mid 90′s with feels like temperatures peaking around 110 degrees. It will be steamy out, but the heat won’t be as intense for tomorrow. The Excessive Heat Warning will be pulled for Sunday with the Heat Advisory remaining in place. Our pattern change will begin throughout tomorrow high pressure aloft and at the surface begin to break down along with a cold front approaching the region. This will bring a chance for scattered showers and storms tomorrow afternoon/evening. There is a low end chance that a few storms could be on the strong side and could be capable of producing damaging wind gusts.

Relief from the dangerous heat will fortunately arrive in time for the new work week. The frontal boundary will not only bring rain and storms to the area on Monday, but it will also bring cooler conditions as well. High temperatures are forecast to be cooler than average each day in the 80′s to near 90 degrees. Relief from the mugginess is also expected as drier air gradually filters in behind the front throughout the week.

