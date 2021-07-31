Baby Faces
Alert Day: Intense heat and humidity expected to carry through the weekend

Alert Day for dangerous heat and humidity
Alert Day for dangerous heat and humidity(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Jul. 31, 2021 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Critical heat stress will be a concern today with more dangerous heat in the forecast on this Alert Day. High temperatures will climb to the upper 90′s to near 100 with feels like temperatures ranging from 105 to 115. Stay cool and hydrated today! Don’t expect to see much in the way of rain today. Most spots will stay hot and dry, but there will be a slight chance for a stray shower this afternoon/evening.

Intense heat will also carry into Sunday as highs peak in the mid 90′s degrees with heat index values over 105. As the upper-level ridge begins to break down, tomorrow’s forecast will feature a better chance to see scattered showers and storms which could help cool some of us off.

Changes in our weather pattern will be noticeable heading into the work week. A frontal boundary will move in from the north on Monday bringing rain and storms to the area. This front will also bring us relief from the dangerous heat. Not only will highs be cooler than normal in the upper 80′s most days next week, but models suggest that humidity levels will gradually decrease as drier air filters in behind the front.

