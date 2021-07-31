6-year-old girl, pregnant woman among 3 identified in fatal crash in Flowood

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities have identified the people involved in a fatal crash in Flowood.

A Flowood police officer attempted to stop a vehicle for careless driving on Lakeland Drive near Lakeland Commons.

The driver, Micheal Donyell Watson, 34, attempted to flee the officer by turning into a nearby mall. The officer discontinued following the vehicle after it entered back onto Lakeland Drive, going the wrong way.

A short time later, the officer discovered the vehicle was involved in an accident with an oncoming vehicle.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene and discovered three individuals deceased — all of whom were occupants of the vehicle traveling in the wrong direction.

The passengers included 33-year-old Shanarne Tonshenie Williams, who was three months pregnant, and her 6-year-old daughter.

The driver of the fleeting vehicle, Paula J. Prem, 62, was transported to a local hospital.

This incident is still under investigation with assistance from the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

