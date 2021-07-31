Police: 3 dead in crash on Lakeland Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Flowood police officer attempted to stop a vehicle for careless driving on Lakeland Drive near Lakeland Commons.

The driver attempted to flee the officer by turning into a nearby mall. The officer discontinued following the vehicle after it entered back onto Lakeland Drive going the wrong way.

A short time later, the officer discovered the vehicle was involved in an accident with an oncoming vehicle.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene and discovered three individuals deceased.

Identifications of the individuals will not be released until notification of the family members.

The driver of the fleeting vehicle was transported to a local hospital.

This incident is still under investigation with the assistance from Mississippi Highway Patrol.

No further information is available at this time

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.