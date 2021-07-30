Baby Faces
Second arrest made in Jefferson Co. murder case

Wanda and Johnathan Young have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Kevin Hill.
Wanda and Johnathan Young have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Kevin Hill.
By Anthony Warren
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FAYETTE, Miss. (WLBT) - A second arrest has been made in connection with the murder of Kevin Hill.

Friday, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office announced they had arrested Wanda Young and charged her in the July 23 shooting death of Hill.

She is facing a first-degree murder charge and a charge of conspiracy to commit murder.

Her son, Jonathan Young, 18, was arrested on the day of the shooting. He also is charged with murder.

Both suspects have been denied bond.

Investigations are ongoing by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and Fayette Police Department.

Witnesses identified Jonathan as the shooter the day of the incident.

Hill, 48, was sitting in his car in the 1100 block of Main Street when he was shot multiple times.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Authorities say he was the boyfriend of one of Young’s family members.

Young said he told police that the shooting was “personal.”

Investigations in the case are ongoing.

