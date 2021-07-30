Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Ole Miss Rebel Raven Saunders qualifies for Olympic finals

Raven Saunders competes during the finals of the women's shot put at the U.S. Olympic Track and...
Raven Saunders competes during the finals of the women's shot put at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Thursday, June 24, 2021, in Eugene, Ore.(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Exciting news from Tokyo overnight! Mid-South Olympian Raven Saunders in the finals.

The Ole Miss Rebel qualified in shot put after throwing over 63 feet!

This is Saunder’s second Olympic appearance. She placed fifth at the Rio Games in 2016.

The finals will take place at 8:35 p.m. central on Saturday.

We’ll be rooting for Raven and giving you updates over the weekend.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armone Melike Sims
‘Armed and Dangerous’: Brookhaven Police Department issues murder warrant for man involved in deadly shooting
Hinds Co. Board of Supervisors President Credell Calhoun responds to claims made by David...
Hinds Co. board president to call another special meeting, again to oust David Archie
Family claim excessive force in death of man in the custody of Rankin County deputies
Family claims excessive force in death of man in the custody of Rankin County deputies
(L to R) Melody Stubbs, Courtney Harper, Janeshia Wilson
Three cousins, all expecting twins in October, share an even greater bond
MBI issues Silver Alert for Jan Teresa Henry.
MBI issues Silver Alert for 38-year-old Jackson woman

Latest News

The travails of Simone Biles illustrates the mental difficulties that face people in sports.
Mental stressors athletes face
Lynna Irby of the United States wipes a tear away after the 4 x 400-meter mixed relay at the...
US mixed relay team reinstated after appeal
United States' Megan Rapinoe, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the winning goal...
Rapinoe converts to get US soccer past Netherlands on penalties
One of Sunisa Lee's sisters talks about the family's excitement over the gold medal win.
Olympic champ Sunisa Lee's sister: 'We are so proud of her'