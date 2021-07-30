Mississippi Apartment Association calls state rental assistance applications ‘incredibly difficult for tenants to complete’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state’s apartment association issued a statement Friday in response to numerous calls they’ve received for landlords not to evict non-paying tenants after the eviction moratorium.

The nationwide eviction moratorium for renters expires on July 31.

That means countless Mississippians could face eviction.

Mississippi Apartment Association said in a statement, “MAA appreciates hearing that rental assistance funds are now finally being dispensed, even if slowly, to those who applied after Mississippi’s program went live in March of 2021. The fact of the matter, however, is that continued delay will not guarantee timely payment of rental assistance benefits. The federal guidelines and document requirements associated with this program have made it incredibly difficult for tenants to complete applications. Far too many tenants are in limbo with incomplete, unapproved applications and no clear direction on how to proceed.”

The association is referring to RAMP, which is the acronym for Rental Assistance for Mississippians Program, which kicked off March 2021.

$200 million in HUD rental assistance is available to Mississippians in need of emergency pandemic relief and so far, about $20 million has been distributed to families in need.

Governor Tate Reeves assigned the Mississippi Home Corporation (MHC) as the agency to distribute the federal relief funds.

MHC was not available for an interview Friday but the agency did host a rental assistance fair last week to help walk people through the application process. Hundreds of people showed up inside the Mississippi Trademart Center to take advantage of the assistance.

Mississippi Home Corporation also says MAA has never discussed with MHC the idea that the process is too complicated, despite the fact that the two have been in regular contact since the beginning of the pandemic and received regular updates on the program’s progress.

Friday, in Washington, Congress raced to try to extend the ban in a longshot effort to prevent millions of Americans from being forced from their homes during a COVID-19 surge.

A House panel convened to consider emergency legislation to extend the ban, which expires Saturday, through Dec. 31. But no vote had been set, as of 2:30 p.m. CST.

By the end of March, 6.4 million American households were behind on their rent, according to the Department of Housing and Urban Development. As of July 5, roughly 3.6 million people in the U.S. said they faced eviction in the next two months, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey.

And asking landlords to wait longer is not a realistic option, MAA says.

The association said renters make up 350,000 households in the Magnolia State and “most of the tenants who were struggling to pay rent in 2020 are still having difficulty paying rent in 2021, forcing landlords to again confront the decision of whether to evict non-paying tenants.”

The statement goes on to say, “MAA recognizes the difficulties that landlords and tenants have had to face during the COVID pandemic. If a tenant is struggling to pay rent, we encourage them to speak with their landlord and to discuss options, which for some may include attempting to quickly file and take all the steps necessary to complete the rental assistance application. At the end of the day, however, some landlords may be forced to pursue evictions as a measure of last resort in these unprecedented times to get a paying tenant in place.”

