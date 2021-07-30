Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Miss. man arrested, accused of shooting at Arkansas State troopers

Arkansas State Police
Arkansas State Police
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONWAY, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas State Police say no injuries are reported following two shootings this week involving state troopers during traffic stops along Interstate 40. State police say Trooper Tyler Langley and a motorist, whose name was not released, exchanged gunfire near Conway on Thursday.

The man first refused to stop for speeding, then stopped and fled his vehicle before exchanging gunfire with Langley then being arrested.

On Tuesday, a speeding driver identified as Stevie Maxwell of Greenville, Mississippi, fired at Cpl. Steve Roberts during a pursuit near Forrest City before stopping and surrendering. State police say neither driver was injured.

Most Read

Armone Melike Sims
‘Armed and Dangerous’: Brookhaven Police Department issues murder warrant for man involved in deadly shooting
Hinds Co. Board of Supervisors President Credell Calhoun responds to claims made by David...
Hinds Co. board president to call another special meeting, again to oust David Archie
(L to R) Melody Stubbs, Courtney Harper, Janeshia Wilson
Three cousins, all expecting twins in October, share an even greater bond
Family claim excessive force in death of man in the custody of Rankin County deputies
Family claims excessive force in death of man in the custody of Rankin County deputies
MBI issues Silver Alert for Jan Teresa Henry.
CANCELED: Silver Alert for 38-year-old Jackson woman

Latest News

MBI issues Silver Alert for 49-year-old Jackson man
Eviction Notice
Mississippi Apartment Association calls state rental assistance applications ‘incredibly difficult for tenants to complete’
Wanda and Johnathan Young have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of Kevin Hill.
Second arrest made in Jefferson Co. murder case
MUGSHOT: Oxford police officer Matthew Kinne has been arrested in the death of a woman; Source:...
Former Oxford police officer accepts plea deal