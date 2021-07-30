Baby Faces
MBI issues Silver Alert for 49-year-old Jackson man

(MBI)
By Jordon Gray
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 49-year-old Jackson man.

Tarrin Gibbs is described as a black man around six feet, one inch tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

On Friday, July 23, Gibbs was last seen near the Nissan Plant in Madison County driving a 2007 white Ford Expedition bearing an A030NO MS tag, traveling in an unknown direction.

Gibbs’ family says he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.

