MBI issues Silver Alert for 49-year-old Jackson man
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 49-year-old Jackson man.
Tarrin Gibbs is described as a black man around six feet, one inch tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.
On Friday, July 23, Gibbs was last seen near the Nissan Plant in Madison County driving a 2007 white Ford Expedition bearing an A030NO MS tag, traveling in an unknown direction.
Gibbs’ family says he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.
If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, contact the Jackson Police Department at (601) 960-1234.
