Hinds Co. undersheriff admitted to hospital with double pneumonia

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Undersheriff Allen White said that he has been admitted to the hospital with double pneumonia, less than two weeks after he was diagnosed with COVID-19.

“Keep those prayers coming. Getting admitted to the hospital with double pneumonia,” he wrote in a Friday afternoon post on social media. “Go AWAY COVID!!!!”

The news comes 10 days after the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office reported an outbreak at the Raymond Detention Facility and at the Work Center, also in Raymond.

At the time, 74 people tested positive, including 60 detainees and 14 employees.

White, along with Sheriff Lee Vance and Cpt. Tyree Jones, also tested positive.

Today, Jones reported on his Facebook page that after 11 days and 10 nights in quarantine, he has tested negative for the virus.

“This has been a hell of an experience and I’m thankful for the vaccination and never having second thoughts about being vaccinated,” Jones wrote. “It was somewhat a milder case but those first few days were rough. My heart goes out to those fighting this deadly illness that haven’t been as fortunate as us.”

Jones is urging people to get the shots.

“Go get VACCINATED PEOPLE! Pay attention to what science is saying,” he said. “This DELTA variant is GANGSTA!”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.