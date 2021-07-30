Friday Night & Weekend Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We reached 96 degrees this afternoon after a morning low temperature of 76. Average high and low this time of year is 93 and 72 respectively. Excessive heat warnings and advisories continue for our area Saturday as highs again will reach the middle and maybe upper 90s. There is a slight chance for showers, but the heat index could get as high as 115 degrees. Sunday will not be as hot, but still steamy with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will reach the lower and middle 90s and the heat index will be around 105 to 110 degrees. More showers and storms are likely Monday and that when temperatures begin to cool off. For most of next week, expect partly sunny skies and some showers possible with highs only in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Sunrise is 6:15am and the sunset is 7:58pm. The tropics remain quiet, and no further development is likely over the next 2 to 5 days.

