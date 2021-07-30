COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,643 new cases reported Fri.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,643 new cases and 10 new deaths on June 30.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 345,505 as of July 29.

So far, 7,543 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

An estimated 317,559 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

The newest MSDH report shows 1,026,451 people are fully vaccinated and 2,150,455 doses have been administered in total.

On March 19, 2020, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.