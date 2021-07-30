Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,643 new cases reported Fri.

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 graphic((Source: WIS))
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,643 new cases and 10 new deaths on June 30.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 345,505 as of July 29.

So far, 7,543 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

An estimated 317,559 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

The newest MSDH report shows 1,026,451 people are fully vaccinated and 2,150,455 doses have been administered in total.

On March 19, 2020, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armone Melike Sims
‘Armed and Dangerous’: Brookhaven Police Department issues murder warrant for man involved in deadly shooting
Hinds Co. Board of Supervisors President Credell Calhoun responds to claims made by David...
Hinds Co. board president to call another special meeting, again to oust David Archie
Family claim excessive force in death of man in the custody of Rankin County deputies
Family claims excessive force in death of man in the custody of Rankin County deputies
(L to R) Melody Stubbs, Courtney Harper, Janeshia Wilson
Three cousins, all expecting twins in October, share an even greater bond
MBI issues Silver Alert for Jan Teresa Henry.
MBI issues Silver Alert for 38-year-old Jackson woman

Latest News

Abbeville native Shelby McEwen advances in Tokyo Olympics
Abbeville native Shelby McEwen advances in Tokyo Olympics
Pet safety in the heat
7 pet safety tips to remember during hot weather
WLBT @ 6 a.m. (July 30, 2021) - clipped version
WLBT @ 6 a.m. (July 30, 2021) - clipped version
Pet safety tips during dangerous heat wave
Pet safety tips during dangerous heat