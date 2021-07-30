Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

COVID-19 in Mississippi: 1,574 new cases reported Tues.

COVID-19 graphic
COVID-19 graphic((Source: WIS))
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:43 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,574 new cases and 34 new deaths on August 3.

The number of presumed positive coronavirus cases in Mississippi is now at 350,070.

So far, 7,590 people have died from COVID-19 in Mississippi.

An estimated 317,559 people have recovered from the virus.

Click here for county-by-county totals.

The newest MSDH report shows 1,032,928 people are fully vaccinated and 2,179,725 doses have been administered in total.

On March 19, 2020, the first in-state death from the virus was reported of a man from Hancock County.

Mississippi Department of Health has a hotline open 7 days a week from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for any coronavirus-related questions: 877-978-6453.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mississippi police chief dies in crash 1 day after retiring
Coroner identifies 29-year-old man killed on Pyle Avenue
J.T. Williamson discusses why he supported medical marijuana, but not Initiative 65.
Longtime radio host passes away after battle with cancer
Former Hinds County DA representing man involved in deadly shooting on Pyle Avenue
Police chase ends in Jackson.
One suspect arrested, one still on the loose following police chase into Jackson

Latest News

Fargo Public Schools
WATCH: State Board of Education holds special session to determine fate of Holmes Co. schools
WATCH: State Board of Education holds special session to determine fate of Holmes Co. scho
WATCH: State Board of Education holds special session about Holmes Co. school's fate
WATCH: State Board of Education holds special session about Holmes Co. school's fate
WLBT @ 6
WLBT at 6a - 8/3/2021
Volunteers filled backpacks with school supplies for kindergartners through fifth-graders at...
Marshall Elementary School gets over 300 donated backpacks