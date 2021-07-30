Coroner: Homicide investigation underway after body found on Pascagoula St. in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart, a homicide investigation is underway in Jackson.

Coroner Stewart says a body was found in the advanced stages of decomposition in the 300 block of Pascagoula Street on Friday.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

