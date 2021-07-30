Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Coroner: Homicide investigation underway after body found on Pascagoula St. in Jackson

By Jordon Gray
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart, a homicide investigation is underway in Jackson.

Coroner Stewart says a body was found in the advanced stages of decomposition in the 300 block of Pascagoula Street on Friday.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armone Melike Sims
‘Armed and Dangerous’: Brookhaven Police Department issues murder warrant for man involved in deadly shooting
Hinds Co. Board of Supervisors President Credell Calhoun responds to claims made by David...
Hinds Co. board president to call another special meeting, again to oust David Archie
(L to R) Melody Stubbs, Courtney Harper, Janeshia Wilson
Three cousins, all expecting twins in October, share an even greater bond
Family claim excessive force in death of man in the custody of Rankin County deputies
Family claims excessive force in death of man in the custody of Rankin County deputies
MBI issues Silver Alert for Jan Teresa Henry.
CANCELED: Silver Alert for 38-year-old Jackson woman

Latest News

WLBT at 5p
Daniel Germenis, the Keesler Airman who lost his life this week was a newlywed. He and his...
Airman killed at Keesler Air Force Base married just one month ago
Artist rendering of Belhaven Town Center Lofts.
Construction slated to wrap on Belhaven Town Center Lofts late this year, developers say
A 3-year-old boy was shot and killed in an apparent drive-by shooting in Minden the night of...
3-year-old boy killed in drive-by shooting in Minden; police say 25+ shots fired into home