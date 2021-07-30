Construction slated to wrap on Belhaven Town Center Lofts late this year, developers say

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - People looking to live in the heart of the Belhaven Town Center could soon have the opportunity.

Construction is expected to wrap up this fall on the Belhaven Town Center Lofts.

The 10,000-square-foot building will include 12 one-bedroom apartments, eight of which will be made available to long-term tenants.

The project is yet another piece of the town center and represents the first residential element of a two-block development that also include two donut shops and beer brewery.

“We have restaurants that go late. We have offices now. This brings on apartment living,” said developer David Turner. “We’ll have 24-hour life in the development now.

“It’s a really good thing for security and safety, with more eyeballs on the development. It also brings support to the businesses,” he said. “If you have 12 people living nearby, there’s a good chance they’ll frequent your restaurant, donut shop or whatever.”

Turner has been working on the town center for a decade, when he was initially brought on by Baptist Hospital to conduct a “vision cast” to determine the best use for the site.

The property includes two blocks bordered by North State Street, Poplar Street, Jefferson Street and Carlisle Street, and is dissected by North Street and Manship Street.

Previously, it was home to several hospital services, including Baptist’s laundry service.

“We started construction in the early part of 2019, and we opened the first businesses in the fall of 2019,” he said. “It’s very gratifying for sure. We’ve had a lot of affirmation that this is a great development and great for the neighborhood.”

It is being developed by Turner, Ruffin Lowry, Dr. Reed Hogan and Dr. Reed Hogan III.

The lofts are located in a mixed-use building going up at the corner of North and Manship.

The first floor will feature 3,000 square feet for retail, while the remaining floors will feature various styles of one-bedroom units.

“They’re going to be modern and kind of a stripped eclectic design, meaning they’ll be clean and modern,” Turner said. “We will have a lot of windows... Some will have balconies with French doors that open up. We don’t want them to look like every other new apartment that shows up in America.”

Outside, the building will be “Main Street U.S.A.,” with a brick facade and a flat roof.

Of the 12 units, eight will be made available for long-term leasing, while four will be microunits set aside for short-term rentals, like Airbnb.

Turner expects to begin leasing the units late this fall.

Meanwhile, other businesses have already popped up in the town center, including Elvie’s restaurant, Campbell’s Craft Donuts, Spectrum Sip and numerous offices.

“Two weeks from now, District Donuts will open. The Laundry Market will open near the end of the year or early next year,” he said.

The Laundry Market will be home to the Fertile Ground Beer Co. Brewery.

Said Turner, “The whole Manship block is going to change in the next six months.”

