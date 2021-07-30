Biloxi man charged with Involuntary Manslaughter following vehicle accident at Keesler Air Force Base

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the FBI Jackson Division, a Biloxi man was charged Thursday with involuntary manslaughter and operation of a vehicle while impaired.

Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Jackson Division Paul Brown says Emmett J. Bennett, 24, was driving south of Ploesti Drive on Keesler Air Force Base Wednesday after 1 p.m. when he struck four Airmen while they were walking on a walking track, killing one and injuring the others.

“The FBI extends our deepest condolences to the family of the Airman who was killed in this tragedy,” said Acting Special Agent Brown. “Our thoughts are also with the three Airmen that were injured and the entire Keesler community.”

Prior to the accident, witnesses reported that Bennett was acting in an ‘erratic manner.’

He made his initial appearance before United States Magistrate Judge Robert Myers in Gulfport on Thursday.

This is an ongoing investigation.

