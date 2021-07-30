Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Biloxi man charged with Involuntary Manslaughter following vehicle accident at Keesler Air Force Base

By Jordon Gray
Published: Jul. 29, 2021 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to the FBI Jackson Division, a Biloxi man was charged Thursday with involuntary manslaughter and operation of a vehicle while impaired.

Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Jackson Division Paul Brown says Emmett J. Bennett, 24, was driving south of Ploesti Drive on Keesler Air Force Base Wednesday after 1 p.m. when he struck four Airmen while they were walking on a walking track, killing one and injuring the others.

“The FBI extends our deepest condolences to the family of the Airman who was killed in this tragedy,” said Acting Special Agent Brown. “Our thoughts are also with the three Airmen that were injured and the entire Keesler community.”

Prior to the accident, witnesses reported that Bennett was acting in an ‘erratic manner.’

He made his initial appearance before United States Magistrate Judge Robert Myers in Gulfport on Thursday.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Archie meeting
‘Clown show’: Archie disrupts vote on his removal as vice president, president-elect
JPD investigating body found on Terry Road
JPD investigating body found on Terry Road
On Thursday, 24-year-old Emmett J. Bennett was charged with involuntary manslaughter and...
FBI: Civilian charged with involuntary manslaughter in fatal accident at Keesler AFB
Family claim excessive force in death of man in the custody of Rankin County deputies
Family claims excessive force in death of man in the custody of Rankin County deputies
A rendering of the future M-Bar.
M-Bar plans expansion with amphitheater, beer garden

Latest News

WLBT at 10p
Governor Reeves calls latest CDC guidance “foolish” and ‘harmful’
Governor Reeves calls latest CDC guidance “foolish” and ‘harmful’
Governor Reeves calls latest CDC guidance “foolish” and ‘harmful’
Governor Reeves calls latest CDC guidance “foolish” and ‘harmful’ - clipped version
As daily COVID-19 averages soar above last summer’s spike, doctor shares vaccination fears from...
As daily COVID-19 averages soar above last summer’s spike, doctor shares vaccination fears from patients