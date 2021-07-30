ALERT DAY: heat core bears down on Mississippi this weekend

FRIDAY: The core of the heat dome will nudge toward the region to round out the work week across central and southwest Mississippi. Expect highs in the 90s to near 100 – though, factoring the high levels of moisture stuck in the atmosphere, feels like temperatures will soar to near 115. A cooling storm may catch up with a few locations, but most will likely dry and hot. Lows will fall to the 70s near 80 under a mostly clear sky.

The heat hits its stride through Friday and into the weekend as the ridge holds firm. Expect highs in the 90s to near 100°; but, with minimal wind and high humidity values, feels like temperatures will top out between 105-115°. #mswx @wlbt @Fox40News pic.twitter.com/AMXd9ieE3I — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) July 30, 2021

WEEKEND PLANNER: The upper ridge will hang over the area through Saturday, featuring a similar day to Friday – with a mostly to partly sunny sky, highs will push into the upper 90s to near 100; feels like temperatures will tag 115 yet again in some locales. A stray storm or two can’t be ruled out. Sunday will feature a buckling in the upper ridge; while the majority of the day will be dry, expect afternoon and evening storms to develop and drop in from north to south. Out ahead of the front, highs will top out in the middle to upper 90s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: As the upper ridge breaks down, rain chances will increase through Sunday night into Monday. This will help to bring temperatures down and rain chances back up. An early August front will sweep through the region by mid-week, ushering in some relief from the high heat and scours out some of the moisture. Rain chances will tend to drop amid a mix of clouds and sun through late week with highs in the 80s to near 90.

