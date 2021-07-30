Abbeville native Shelby McEwen advances in Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (WLBT) - Mississippi’s own Shelby McEwen advanced in the Men’s high jump.

The Abbeville native made his first appearance at the Olympics Thursday night.

He competed in the qualifying round of the men’s high jump, where he cleared the bar at more than seven feet five inches.

Team USA is eyeing several medals in the track and field events.

Here are the Mississippians competing in the Olympics.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.