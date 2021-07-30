Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

Abbeville native Shelby McEwen advances in Tokyo Olympics

Mid-South Olympian Shelby McEwen competing in Tokyo
Mid-South Olympian Shelby McEwen competing in Tokyo((Source: WMC))
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (WLBT) - Mississippi’s own Shelby McEwen advanced in the Men’s high jump.

The Abbeville native made his first appearance at the Olympics Thursday night.

He competed in the qualifying round of the men’s high jump, where he cleared the bar at more than seven feet five inches.

Team USA is eyeing several medals in the track and field events.

Here are the Mississippians competing in the Olympics.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armone Melike Sims
‘Armed and Dangerous’: Brookhaven Police Department issues murder warrant for man involved in deadly shooting
Hinds Co. Board of Supervisors President Credell Calhoun responds to claims made by David...
Hinds Co. board president to call another special meeting, again to oust David Archie
Family claim excessive force in death of man in the custody of Rankin County deputies
Family claims excessive force in death of man in the custody of Rankin County deputies
(L to R) Melody Stubbs, Courtney Harper, Janeshia Wilson
Three cousins, all expecting twins in October, share an even greater bond
MBI issues Silver Alert for Jan Teresa Henry.
MBI issues Silver Alert for 38-year-old Jackson woman

Latest News

Mid-South Olympian Shelby McEwen qualifies in men’s high jump
Mid-South Olympian Shelby McEwen qualifies in men’s high jump
Suni Lee reacts to her performance on the uneven bars during the women's U.S. Olympic...
VIDEO: Suni Lee nails 15.300 uneven bars routine
Sam Kendricks on positive COVID-19 test in Tokyo
Mississippi Olympian Sam Kendricks speaks out after positive COVID-19 test
Sam Kendricks, of the United States, celebrates after the the men's pole vault final at the...
Oxford star out of Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19