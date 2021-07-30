Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Advertisement

7 pet safety tips to remember during hot weather

By Carmen Poe
Published: Jul. 30, 2021 at 8:27 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The heatwave continues Friday and into the weekend in Central Mississippi.

We all love spending the long, sunny days of summer outdoors with our furry companions, but being overeager in hot weather can spell danger.

To prevent your pet from overheating, take these simple precautions provided by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals:

  • Don’t leave pets in cars. Even in cool temperatures, cars can heat up to dangerous temperatures very quickly. Even with the windows cracked open, interior temperatures can rise almost 20 degrees Fahrenheit within the first 10 minutes. Any pet left inside is at risk for serious heat-related illnesses or even death.
  • Pets can get dehydrated quickly, so give them plenty of fresh, clean water when it’s hot or humid outdoors. Make sure your pets have a shady place to get out of the sun, be careful not to over-exercise them, and keep them indoors when it’s extremely hot.
  • Know the symptoms of overheating in pets, which include excessive panting or difficulty breathing, increased heart and respiratory rate, drooling, mild weakness, stupor, or even collapse. Symptoms can also include seizures, bloody diarrhea, and vomit along with an elevated body temperature of over 104 degrees.
  • Do not leave pets unsupervised around a pool—not all dogs are good swimmers. Introduce your pets to water gradually and make sure they wear flotation devices when on boats. Rinse your dog off after swimming to remove chlorine or salt from his fur, and try to keep your dog from drinking pool water, which contains chlorine and other chemicals.
  • Open unscreened windows pose a real danger to pets, who often fall out of them. Keep all unscreened windows or doors in your home closed, and make sure adjustable screens are tightly secured.
  • Feel free to trim longer hair on your dog, but never shave your dog: The layers of dogs’ coats protect them from overheating and sunburn. Brushing cats more often than usual can prevent problems caused by excessive heat. And be sure that any sunscreen or insect repellent product you use on your pets is labeled specifically for use on animals.
  • When the temperature is very high, don’t let your dog linger on hot asphalt. Being so close to the ground, your pooch’s body can heat up quickly, and sensitive paw pads can burn. Keep walks during these times to a minimum.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Armone Melike Sims
‘Armed and Dangerous’: Brookhaven Police Department issues murder warrant for man involved in deadly shooting
Hinds Co. Board of Supervisors President Credell Calhoun responds to claims made by David...
Hinds Co. board president to call another special meeting, again to oust David Archie
Family claim excessive force in death of man in the custody of Rankin County deputies
Family claims excessive force in death of man in the custody of Rankin County deputies
(L to R) Melody Stubbs, Courtney Harper, Janeshia Wilson
Three cousins, all expecting twins in October, share an even greater bond
MBI issues Silver Alert for Jan Teresa Henry.
MBI issues Silver Alert for 38-year-old Jackson woman

Latest News

Pet safety tips during dangerous heat wave
Pet safety tips during dangerous heat
Heat Dome Holds Firms Over Mississippi This Weekend; Big Drop In Temperatures, Humidity Next Week
ALERT DAY: heat core bears down on Mississippi this weekend
First Alert Forecast
ALERT DAY: heat core bears down through weekend ahead of cool down
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
Thursday Night Weather Forecast